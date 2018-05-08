12th Annual ACM Honors to Recognize Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley & More

The Academy of Country Music announced today (May 8) the recipients to be honored at the 12th Annual ACM Honors.

The ACM Honors is dedicated to the special honorees and off-camera category winners of the 2018 ACM Awards. These awards are voted on by the ACM Board of Directors for specific achievements throughout the year.

The 12th Annual ACM Honors will take place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on August 22.

See the full list of Special Award Honorees below:

Alan Jackson- ACM Cliffie Icon Award

This award is presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader who throughout their career has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions and other goodwill efforts.

Darius Rucker- ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award

This award is presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry professional who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others, voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors.

Sam Hunt- ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award

This award is presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year.

Mickey Christensen, Chris Christensen and Eddie Miller- ACM Mae Boren Axton Service Award

This award is presented to an outstanding country music artist, duo/group or industry leader in recognition of years of dedication and service to the Academy of Country Music.

Rob Potts- ACM Jim Reeves International Award

This award presented to an artist or industry leader for outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.

Dierks Bentley- ACM Merles Haggard Spirit Award

This award is presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of country legend and 20-time ACM Award Winner Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs and epitomizing Merle’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.

Matraca Berg and Norro Wilson- ACM Poet's Award

This award is presented to a country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of country music.

Rhett Akins- ACM Songwriter of the Year Award

This award is presented to an individual known predominately as a songwriter, selected by a Professional Panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization representatives.