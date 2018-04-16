2018 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place April 15 live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena. Reba McEntire returned to host the ceremony for the first time since 2012 brining all of your favorite stars together for Country Music's Party of the Year.
Jason Aldean took home the top honor of the night as your Entertainer of the Year. The 2018 ACM Awards marked the "Rearview Town" singer's fourth consecutive win in this category.
The country music family remained Vegas strong throughout the night while paying tribute to the lives lost during Route 91 Harvest. It was an emotional evening for the fans and artists while viewers received several powerful performances.
Check out the complete WINNERS list below
Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Midland
Album of the Year: From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Single Record of the Year: "Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year: "It Ain’t My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins
Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" – Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood