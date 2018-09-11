2018 CMT Artists of the Year Recipients Announced

The 2018 recipients for CMT Artists of the Year was announced today (September 11). The annual concert and gala will feature an all-female lineup this year including honorees Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Hillary Scott, Kimberly Schlapman, and Carrie Underwood.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini to Serve as Fifth Coach on 'The Voice'

All of the country ladies will gather in Music City for a 90-minute special to celebrate their achievements and contributions in music. The CMT Artists of the Year event is invitation-only and "is also one of the only televised events in the genre that honors female singers in groups who have been the fabric of mainstream country music within the last decade," CMT reported.

"Thank you for narrowing the gap in this industry. Proud to be honored among friends this night," Morris shared to Twitter.

Each of the esteemed country acts have been honored in the past aside from Morris who will attend as a first-time honoree. Surprise guests and additional performers will be announced at a later date.

CMT's #CMTAOTY concert special will air live from Nashville on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Congratulations!