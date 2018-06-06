2018 CMT Music Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2018 CMT Awards took over Nashville June 6 to celebrate CMT's top music videos and television performances of the year. Fans voted for their favorite country stars throughout the last few weeks leading up the big show hosted by Little Big Town.

Blake Shelton was the top winner of the night taking home Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "I'll Name The Dogs." Carrie Underwood represented the ladies of the evening while winning Female Video of the Year for "The Champion."

Check out the complete WINNERS list below and click here for more CMT Awards coverage.

Video of the Year: Blake Shelton- "I'll Name The Dogs"

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton- "I'll Name The Dogs"

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris- "The Champion"

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay- "Tequila"

Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town- "When Someone Stops Loving You"

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce- "Every Little Thing"

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina- "What Ifs"

CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line- "Everybody" (CMT Crossroads)