AJ McLean Shares Cover of Chris Stapleton's "Drunkard's Prayer"

AJ McLean has shared a cover of Chris Stapleton's "Drunkard's Prayer." The Backstreet Boys member first introduced himself to the country scene earlier this summer.

The heartbreaking track is featured on Stapleton's album, From A Room: Volume 2. McLean gave a stripped-down performance of "Drunkard's Prayer" which was co-written by the country superstar.

"Been performing this one lately and wanted to share with all of you guys. Such an incredible song @ChrisStapleton," McLean shared to Twitter.

This performance follows the release of McLean's debut country single, "Back Porch Bottle Service." It is the only track to be unveiled so far from the 40-year-old's upcoming solo project.

Watch AJ McLean perform Chris Stapleton's "Drunkard's Prayer" below.