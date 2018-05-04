'American Idol' Renewed For Season 2

It looks like Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will return to our television screens for Season 2 of ABC's American Idol. The judging panel announced the news today (May 4) via Twitter along with the host, Ryan Seacrest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Promising news for the show came earlier in the week, when the first live telecast popped to its highest score since the premiere."

The American Idol revival premiered earlier this year and its renewal will mark its seventeenth season overall since the debut in 2002. The magazine reported that the singing competition "averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for the Sunday shows and 1.9 rating for the Monday telecasts."

Will you tune-in for Season 2 of American Idol?

American Idol's two-night finale takes place later this month on ABC.