Blake Shelton Enlists Keith Urban as Advisor on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is bringing even more country star power to season 15 of The Voice. Keith Urban will join the hit television show as an advisor during the battle rounds for Team Blake.

Urban of course is no stranger to the world of singing competitions. The 50-year-old was a judge on American Idol for three seasons before its reboot earlier last year.

While Shelton jokingly described Urban as "THUNDER DOWN UNDER" to Access, the "Coming Home" singer says the coach is "honest, charming and cunning."

Since 2011, Shelton has won six of the fourteen seasons during his time on The Voice. The country superstar has since crowned Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Jermaine Paul, and Cassadee Pope champions.

The Voice returns Monday, September 24 at 8/7c on NBC.