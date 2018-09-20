Brett Eldredge Opens up on Struggle With Anxiety

Brett Eldredge has become one of the most successful artists of the country genre, however, it doesn't mean life comes easy for him. The singer-songwriter opened up in a recent interview about his struggle with anxiety and panic attacks.

The 32-year-old revealed to ABC that he's been dealing with it for most of his life" and at times it's made it hard for him to celebrate his successes." Eldredge shared details of the panic attacks he experienced as a kid and even later on in college.

The esteemed country act described his struggle as "a very physical" aspect of his life while it also followed him into adulthood. "I went through a stage where I was so hyped up about it [my career> that I wasn't able to really enjoy what I loved to do," Eldredge told ABC.

For all of you who have struggled with anxiety and worries, you are not alone...You aren’t crazy, you are Human! You are normal! Dan is one of my heroes! Here’s my story! https://t.co/vzTgbT6Jlg — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 19, 2018

The country singer is currently out on the road for his 2018 'The Long Way Tour' with special guest Devin Dawson. Brett Eldredge released his self-titled fourth studio album in August of 2017 which includes his current single, "Love Someone."