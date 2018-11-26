Brett Eldredge Shares Cover of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

Brett Eldredge has shared a new lustrous cover of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." With all of the Bohemian Rhapsody buzz since the release of the film earlier this month, what better way for the country singer to honor the biopic.

Eldredge recorded the track for a new commercial in support of the bike company Peloton. It was originally featured on Queen's album, The Game, released in 1980 and was written by Freddie Mercury.

"We lost Freddie Mercury 27 years ago today but his music still lives on...No one can do this song like him, but I just recorded it for a @onepeloton commercial and it's stuck in my head...thanks for your gift Freddie," Eldredge shared to Instagram.

Brett Eldredge will hit the road in the coming weeks for several holiday shows in support of his new album, Glow Deluxe.