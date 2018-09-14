Brett Young Drops New Single, "Here Tonight"

Brett Young has released a brand new single today (September 14) titled "Here Tonight." It is the first to be released from the country singer's upcoming sophomore album, Ticket To L.A.

“‘Here Tonight’ is about those moments, if you’re lucky enough to have them in your life, that are so good that you wish they could last forever,” Young says.

Young's new romantic tune showcases his soulful country voice while bringing fans a new energized feel. The 37-year-old co-wrote "Here Tonight" along with Ben Caver, Justin Ebach, and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley.

“It’s very light – intentionally – and sonically it’s very upbeat,” he explains. “That doesn’t exist as much on the first album, so I wanted to showcase a bit more versatility this time around. I think it's the perfect way to cap off the summer.”

Listen to Brett Young's "Here Tonight" below.