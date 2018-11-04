Brett Young Marries Taylor Mills in California

Brett Young booked his "Ticket To L.A." and got hitched on Saturday (November 3). The country star and Taylor Mills tied the knot during a stunning ceremony at Bighorn Golf Club in California.

Related: Brett Young Books "Ticket to L.A." With New Track

The 37-year-old and his new bride exchanged vows in front of more than 200 guests, People reports. Young's father, Brad, and manager, Van Hazelitt, officiated the wedding.

Young and Mills whom will remain #ForeverYoung first met 10 years ago in Arizona. Prior to their engagement, fans learned a lot about their relationship through the singer-songwriter's debut album.

According to People, the couple "shared their first dance to a special rendition of "Forever Young" produced by Young's longtime producer Dann Huff."

Young's wedding was filled with performances by some of his closest friends in the industry. Lee Brice, Gavin DeGraw, and Luke Combs were all in attendance to hit the stage and of course celebrate the nuptials.

Congratulations, Brett!

Brett Young will release his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Ticket To L.A., on December 7.He will hit the road as a supporting act on Kelsea Ballerini's 'Miss Me More Tour' in 2019.