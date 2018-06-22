Brett Young Shares Meaning Behind "Mercy"

Brett Young's new single "Mercy" is one of the most powerful country songs to be released this year. The track is featured on the breakout star's 2017 self-titled debut album.

Young co-wrote "Mercy" alongside Chris McConnell and now he's opening up on the meaning behind the lyrics. The 37-year-old's heartbreaking ballad details the concept of being broken up with and trying to move on.

"Something in the conversation led to the word mercy. We weren't even that topic yet, but that word just happened," Young said.

You can watch the official music video for "Mercy," here.

"Mercy" follows Young's three back-to-back No. 1 hits including "Sleep Without You," "In Case You Didn't Know," and "Like I Loved You."

Brett Young was named the 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year. He is currently a supporting act on Thomas Rhett's Life Changes tour.