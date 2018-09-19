Carrie Underwood Opens up on Accident & New Baby on 'The Ellen Show'

Carrie Underwood took a hard fall last year outside her home and has had to deal wih public speculation ever since. The country superstar previously opened up to her fans about the accident in a statement on her website and is now sharing details of what happened with Ellen DeGeneres.

Related: Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerful "Love Wins" Music Video

Underwood appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday (September 19) to discuss her fall and the 40 stitches she had placed on her face. The "Cry Pretty" singer admits she feels like she looks different since before the fall occurred.

The 35-year-old was dressed in pink which kick started the conversation of whether or not she will be having a baby girl or boy later this year. Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together.

The singer-songwriter does in fact know the gender of her new bundle of joy, however, she wants to keep it her secret for now. What does Ellen think the baby will be? Watch below.

Carrie Underwood will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame September 20.