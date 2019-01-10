Cody Johnson Shares Acoustic Performance of "On My Way To You"

Cody Johnson is preparing for the release of his new album, Ain't Nothin' To It, on January 18. In support, the rising country star has shared an acoustic performance of the lead single, "On My Way To You."

Johnson's fan-favorite is nearing Top 20 at country radio and was co-written by Brett James and Tony Lane. It's just a taste of what's to come from the singer-songwriter's upcoming fifteen track collection.

"This song is one of my favorite cuts off the album, and I'm so proud to call it the first single we decided to release to radio. Hope y'all like the acoustic version," Johnson shared to Twitter.

Johnson is set to make his TODAY Show debut while performing "On My Way To You" on Wednesday, January 16. The 31-year-old will be out on the road through the summer while making appearances at Tortuga Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and more.

Click here to pre-order Cody Johnson's Ain't Nothin' To It album.