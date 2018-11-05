Country Music Baby Roundup
Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood share updates!
Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood are all expecting new bundles of joy in the coming months. We are here to give you a country music update on everything baby news in Music City.
Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting their second child together, Navy Rome. The couple held the baby shower over the weekend for their daughter while sharing a post to Instagram of the exciting news.
As for Stapleton whom welcomed a set of twins just seven months ago, has announced his wife Morgane is pregnant again. The "Millionaire" singer confirmed the news during his headlining gig at Madison Square Garden last week that they are indeed expecting baby number five.
Rumors are swirling around that Underwood is in fact pregnant with a baby girl. She has yet to comment on the gender, however, we are hoping Brad Paisley leaks the details during their co-hosting gig November 14th at the 2018 CMA Awards.
Congratulations!
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! ♥️♥️