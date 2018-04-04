Country Music Community Prepares for Return to Las Vegas

The country music community is preparing to return to Las Vegas for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. For most of the industry, it will be their first time back since the Route 91 Harvest massacre.

On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds were wounded during night 3 of the festival while Jason Aldean took the stage as a headliner. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

Brett Young, Lindsay Ell, Michael Ray, Luke Combs, and more of your favorite artists are standing together to help everyone stay #VegasStrong.

Although it's Country Music's Party of the Year, the genre will come together to honor those whose lives were lost next week.

The 2018 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.