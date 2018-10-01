Country Music Community Remembers Route 91 One Year Later
We will honor the 58 lives lost in Las Vegas and all who were affected..
On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds were wounded during night 3 of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. One year later, the country music community is gathering together to reflect on the 365 days since the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.
The tragedy took place during Jason Aldean's headlining set where he was performing for more than 22,000 people. A gunman opened fire from his hotel room that night on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay changing the lives of country fans forever.
Join country radio, record labels, publishers, among others at 1:05 p.m. ET/ 10:05 a.m. PT today as we take a moment of silence (58 seconds). According to TIME, the "Vegas strip will go dark Monday night as Sin City observes the first anniversary" while "flags across Nevada will also reportedly fly at half-staff" as well.
#VegasStrong #CountryStrong
Thinkin about our Route 91 family today. #vegasstrong -- pic.twitter.com/SbMjoLeBss— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 1, 2018
We sang God Bless America on the #ROUTE91HARVEST stage 90 mins before the bullets flew one year ago today. Remembering the killed and wounded, and reminding myself every heartbeat is a gift from God. Stay Vigilant, America. #SonnyMelton @KayaJones @deejaysilver1 #VegasStrong— John Rich (@johnrich) October 1, 2018
I will never forget the evening of October 1st, 2017. A year ago today people were loving life. They were singing along. Families and friends. 58 lives were lost and thousands were injured and lives changed forever. You will always be in my heart and on my mind.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 1, 2018
One year ago today my world changed, my band and crew’s world changed, and the whole world changed. A night meant for music was silenced by the sound of gunfire. 58 people lost their lives that night and thousands more will never be the same. We are in no way fully healed, and my never be, but we are all a hell of a lot stronger and continue to move forward. Forward for the victims, forward for their families, forward for the fans, and forward for country music. No one could ever expect something like this to happen, so if you’re reading this just take a second to appreciate waking up today and getting to live your life and make sure you hug your loved ones a little tighter. If you’re suffering today, just know that this ole boy is thinking about you and that you are never alone. #CountryStrong #VegasStrong
Our hearts are with our #CountryMusic Family today and every day. ❤️ #CountryStrong #VegasStrong https://t.co/ox7aU4ogeq— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 1, 2018
Today my prayers go out to everyone affected by last years events. I pray that everyone affected buy this tragedy can find peace from the Lord and comfort beyond understanding. So much love coming from the Akins yo you today. ---- pic.twitter.com/30wB4OwvD0— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) October 1, 2018
Honoring the emergency responders who selflessly saved lives on October 1, 2017 ❤️ #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/jBEk6lWhJq— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 30, 2018