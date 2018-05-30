Craig Morgan to Be Awarded the U.S. Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal

Craig Morgan will be awarded the U.S. Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal. The country star will be recognized for his dedication of entertaining the troops and their families around the world.

Morgan has made 15 overseas tours for the troops throughout his career while performing for more than 37,000 service members. He is well known for his signature hits including "Bonfire," "Almost Home," and more.

The Outstanding Civilian Service Medal is one of the highest awards that the United States Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian. Morgan served in the Army for nearly two decades and recently completed his tenth USO Tour while visiting seven countries.

Morgan will be honored during the United States Army (GLAC AUSA) annual Army Ball on June 23. It will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Huntington Beach and is one of California's largest public events.