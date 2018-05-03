Danielle Bradbery Unveils Empowering "Worth It" Collection

Danielle Bradbery is taking her empowering single, "Worth It," to the next level. The country star has partnered with a Nashville lifestyle brand to unveil a new collection.

Bradbery launched the Worth It Collection to support ABLE's focus on ending generational poverty by creating jobs for women. Designed by the "Worth It" singer, products include a ring, necklace, bracelet, and a unisex leather wallet

"The spirit of the incredible females at ABLE inspired me the moment I walked through their doors. Hearing their stories of overcoming the toughest of circumstances gave new meaning to the song and seeing the creators wear these items with pride was a moment I’ll never forget," said Bradbery on the partnership.

Bradbery co-wrote "Worth It" alongside Jeff Pardo and Molly Reed. The track is featured on her sophomore record, I Don't Believe We've Met.

“We’re grateful to Danielle for using her voice to bring our shared message to her fans,” said Barrett Ward, CEO and Founder of ABLE.

To learn more or to purchase items from Danielle Bradbery's "Worth It" collection, click here.