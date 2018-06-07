Darius Rucker Shares “Straight to Hell” Music Video: Watch Now

Darius Rucker took the stage at the 2018 CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 6) to introduce his new single, "Straight To Hell." The country singer's latest collaboration features his good friends Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Charles Kelley.

In the video below, Rucker revealed to Billboard that he's been meaning to cut the track for quite some time now. With some encouragement from Kelley, "Straight To Hell" is now included on his seventh studio album, When Was The Last Time.

Due to the artists' busy schedules, it was the first time all four of the country superstars would perform the song together in the same room. "I was blown away by how good it sounded," Rucker shared to Billboard.

Rucker has now released the "Straight To Hell" music video while Aldean, Bryan, and Kelley all make an appearance. He teased the project on Instagram earlier this month with a photo captioned, "Ladies and Gentleman... The Troublemakers!!"

Watch the official "Straight To Hell" music video below.

Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour kicks off in July with special guest Russell Dickerson.