Dierks Bentley Gives "Living" Performance on 'TODAY'

Dierks Bentley hit NBC's TODAY show plaza in New York City on Tuesday to perform a few of his new tracks. The country superstar released his ninth studio album, The Mountain, last week.

Bentley gave a live performance of both "Living" and his current single, "Woman, Amen." The 42-year-old co-wrote 10 of the 13 songs featured on his new record while giving it a unified theme of positivity.

Prior to his performance, Bentley sat down with TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Mario Lopez to discuss the connection he shares with his new album. The singer-songwriter also revealed that his fans play a big part of his storytelling on this new project.

"Their perseverance and determination are inspiring to me as well, just as much as the physical landscape of the mountain," Bentley said.

Dierks Bentley is currently out on the road for his headlining 2018 Mountain High Tour with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO.