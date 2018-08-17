Dierks Bentley to Perform on 'WE Day' Special

Dierks Bentley will appear on the fourth annual WE Day special tonight (August 17). The country superstar will hit the stage to deliver a live performance of his No. 1 track, “Woman, Amen.”

Bentley joins a star-studded lineup including Jennifer Aniston, Cyndi Lauper, Selena Gomez, John Stamos, and more. WE Day is the celebration of doing good while honoring the youth and families in our country who continue to use their resources to help on a global level.

According to a press statement, WE Day is “a catalyst to support the movement of young people leading change” while producing “a series of 19 stadium-sized events held across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Caribbean” each year.

Throughout the interview clip below, Bentley reveals how country music and the craft of telling a story can help change someone’s life as well. The 42-year-old also opens up on what he and his wife Cassidy do to teach their children on what it means to lend a helping hand.

“We constantly think about ways to give our kids as much of a balance as possible,” Bentley says. “One of our favorite things to do is just go to Second Harvest, which is a food bank in Nashville, and pack backpacks for kids. They learn about the fact that these kids get their food from school. That’s the only place they really eat…It really helps them understand the privileges they have and hopefully plants a little bit of a seed in them for having that compassion and interest in helping folks in their community.”

The 2018 WE Day special will air August 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.