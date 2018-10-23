Dierks Bentley to Produce Nashville Based Comedy

Dierks Bentley will put aside his cowboy boots and take out his producer hat for a new role. It has been announced that the country superstar will be working on a new television series set at a Nashville bar.

"Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox," Variety reports.

The untitled series was written by executive producer, Jack Burditt, who is also the original creator of Last Man Standing. Variety revealed that the show could possibly capture a place "where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe just to fall in love if only for a night."

Bentley opened his very own bar called 'Dierks Whiskey Row' in Music City in January of 2018. This marks the "Burning Man" singer's fourth location to date while bringing fans a restaurant, bar, and a sense of nightlife.

Bentley released his ninth studio album, The Mountain, earlier this year. The 42-year-old is nominated along with Brothers Osborne for Musical Event of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards.