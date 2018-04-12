Dierks Bentley Reveals Details on New Album, 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley's ninth studio album, The Mountain, will be released June 8.

The country superstar's upcoming project will feature 13 new tracks including the lead single, "Woman, Amen."

Bentley's The Mountian was written and recorded in Telluride, Colorado. “The album pulled me through the paces,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The 42-year-old explained to the magazine that the record "had it's own dharma." The location on the other hand, was filled with "intangible magic."

“For me it’s the best of both worlds, and it feels like something new. It’s powerful but also happy, with acoustic sensibility mixed in with the big sounds I like to have for the road,” Bentley added. “They are the songs I’d play for somebody to say, ‘This is who I am right now.’”

The Mountain track list features a collaboration with Brothers Osborne. The country duo will be a supporting act on Bentley's The Mountain Tour launching in May.

Bentley also shared a new music video for his current single earlier this week. The footage above coincides with the empowering lyrics while featuring real-life Nashville heroes Jennifer and Sydnee Floyd.

Dierks Bentley is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.

The Mountain Track List:

1. "Burning Man" ft. Brothers Osborne

2. "The Mountain"

3. "Living"

4. "Woman, Amen"

5. "You Can't Bring Me Down" ft. Sam Bush

6. "Nothing on But the Stars"

7. "Goodbye in Telluride" ft. Sam Bush

8. "My Religion" ft. Jerry Douglas, Tim O'Brien

9. "One Way"

10. "Son of the Sun"

11. "Stranger to Myself"

12. "Travelin' Light" ft. Sam Bush, Brandi Carlile, Jerry Douglas, Tim O'Brien

13. "How I'm Going Out"