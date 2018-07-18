Dolly Parton to Guest Star on Reese Witherspoon's 'Shine On With Reese'

Reese Witherspoon's new unscripted series, Shine On with Reese, debuted this week on AT&T's DirecTV and U-verse platforms. The actress' nine-episode project was launched by her production company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon's show will highlight powerful and ambitious women within the industry while featuring sit down interviews. During the first episode she visits the home of country superstar Dolly Parton.

"Still not over this moment! Pinch me! Thank you @DollyParton for the warm welcome into your home! #DreamComeTrue," Witherspoon shared to Twitter.

Witherspoon drinks friendship tea with the music icon, takes a walk through Parton's closet, and shares her ambitious journey leading up to where she is today.

Kacey Musgraves, P!nk, America Ferrera, and more will be featured on upcoming episodes as well. Click here to watch the first free segment of Reese Witherspoon's 'Shine On with Reese' with Dolly Parton.