Dolly Parton Honored With Inaugural Excellence in Leadership Award

Dolly Parton was presented with the inaugural 'Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award' on August 11. The ceremony took place at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville where the music icon was honored for her selfless work.

The country superstar has made many contributions to the state of Tennessee over the years including her "Smoky Mountains Rise" telethon which raised funds for the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires. In addition, Parton's Imagination Library continues to mail books to children on three different continents.

“My dream was to make as many people happy as I could in this life, and I am grateful to Leadership Tennessee and First Lady Crissy Haslam for recognizing our work done to improve the lives of all Tennesseans,” Parton said. “Even more humbling is for decades to come the future leaders of Tennessee will receive an award with the Parton family name attached to it, and for that I am truly honored and thankful.”

According to a press statement, Leadership Tennessee is "committed to collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues statewide importance by crossing over geographic and profession boundaries and connecting a diverse network of problem solvers and engaged citizens." The organization is currently celebrating their fifth anniversary.

The award pictured below was designed and created by artist Ben Caldwell.

Congratulations, Dolly Parton!

Patrick Sheehan

Photo Credit: Patrick Sheehan