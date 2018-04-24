Drake White Announces New EP, 'Pieces'

Drake White is back to pick up the Pieces with the release of a brand new EP. The singer-songwriter will deliver the project on May 4 which features five tracks.

“I love writing that’s very simple, but it’s like, ‘Oh, I know exactly what you’re talking about,’ explained White. “I’m infatuated with words and trying to arrange them in a way that would make my heroes proud.”

White's Pieces follows his 2016 debut studio album, Spark. The country star co-penned two of his new tracks which will showcase his story through his soulful voice.

Drake White is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Kip Moore's Plead The Fifth Tour.

Pieces Track List:

1. "Girl in Pieces"

2. "Grandpa's Farm"

3. "Happy Place"

4. "Nothing Good Happens After Midnight"

5. "The Best is Yet to Come"