Dustin Lynch Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Dustin Lynch is the newest member to be invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. During his August 21 appearance in Nashville, Trace Adkins surprised the "Good Girl" singer with the announcement.

Related: Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announce 2018 Inductees

It all started six years ago when Lynch performed his now platinum debut single, "Cowboys and Angels," in the Opry circle for the very first time. The 33-year-old has garnered five consecutive No. 1 songs and three Top 5 albums throughout his career so far.

BREAKING: @dustinlynch has just been invited by @TraceAdkins to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! ✨ #OpryMoment pic.twitter.com/rSjGP0phU7 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 22, 2018

"This is not something that is taken lightly around here. All the folks at the Grand Ole Opry are very selective and we want people to be members of the Grand Ole Opry that will have respect for this institution that it deserves," Adkins said.

The official ceremony for Lynch's induction will take place on September 18. The singer-songwriter joins a lineup up of esteemed country acts including Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and many others who have been inducted throughout the last 92 years.

Dustin Lynch will kick off his 'Reason to Drink...Another Tour' with special guests Cole Swindell and Lauren Alaina in October.

Congratulations!