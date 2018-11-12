EXCLUSIVE: Country Stars Name Blake Shelton ‘Outlaw of the Year’

Several country superstars will take home the award for outlaw of the year at the 2018 CMA Awards. That may not be an official category, however, we have plenty of sources to back us up.

We talked with Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Martina McBride, Sugarland, Cole Swindell, and many more to help us reveal which faces of the genre would be on the most wanted poster ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night.

The country stars had no hesitation when it came to The Voice coach himself, Blake Shelton. The "Turnin' Me On" singer is no doubt Nashville's number one outlaw ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards.

"I think the crime would probably be him getting drunk on his Smithworks vodka down at Ole Red in Nashville on Broadway and then streaking over to Luke Bryan's bar," Swindell said.

Speaking of Luke Bryan, the title of outlaw might indeed be what makes him country. According to Bentley, "He would be wanted for too much general debauchery."

Chris Stapleton is nominated once again for Male Vocalist of the Year and could possibly win for the third consecutive time. Morgan Evans says his crime would be stealing that title probably until the end of time.

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of the ceremony hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwod. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.