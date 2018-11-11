EXCLUSIVE: Dierks Bentley Crashes Jake Owen's Tush Push

We’re kicking of CMA Awards week quite literally on the dance floor with a few of the biggest names in country music. You’re about to witness some of the best and worst line dancing moves to date, but who’s to judge?

Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, and Sugarland all got together to show us what they think line dancing is all about. Luckily we love their voices so we’re not going to hold their lack of skill in the dance department against them.

As you go line dancing with country music’s finest in the hilarious clip above, you may want to take note for the next time you need to execute some new steps into your routine. However, if you’re like Kristian Bush, you won’t be dancing for free.

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.