EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her "Rich" Music Video

Whether you have a Benz in the driveway or not, we can make a bet that fans of Maren Morris are about to feel "Rich." The country star is giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the music video for her latest single.

Morris’ western-themed video was filmed in Tucson, Arizona and was directed by TK McKamy. You may also notice a few cameos throughout the footage including the singer-songwriter’s husband, Ryan Hurd, as well as members of her management team, band, and crew.

"Rich" is featured on Morris' debut album, Hero, and follows her first No. 1 song at country radio and Gold-certified hit, "I Could Use A Love Song."

When it came time to pick the final single from the record, the singer-songwriter listened to her fans. Morris co-wrote "Rich" a little over three years ago alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz.

When she made it onto the set, the GRAMMY winner knew the video had to be powerful, fun, silly, and female-driven.

"I just had the best time. I think it's one of my favorite videos I've ever shot," Morris shared.

The official “Rich” music video was released just last month and has accrued over 2 million views since its premiere. You can purchase or download the track here.