EXCLUSIVE: Martina McBride Details 'It's the Holiday Season' Album

It's The Holiday Season and Martina McBride's new Christmas album has arrived. The country superstar's latest project was released on October 19 and features 9 classic holiday tracks.

McBride recorded the album at Capitol Studio in Los Angeles and Blackbird Studio in Nashville along with more than 40 world-class musicians by her side. It's The Holiday season brings a classic yet timeless feel with a side of country.

In addition, McBride has also released her second all-season cookbook. While the 52-year-old brings her home cooking into your kitchen, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life includes 300 pages of approachable recipes.

McBride opens up on her very own holiday traditions, those who influenced the album, and much more in our exclusive interview. The esteemed vocalist will hit the road the day after Thanksgiving for her 2018 The Joy of Christmas Tour in support.

