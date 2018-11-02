EXCLUSIVE: Pistol Annies Open up on the Magic Behind 'Interstate Gospel'

It's time to Annie-up!

The Pistol Annies are back today (November 2) with the release of their third studio album, Interstate Gospel. Although it is "way overdue," the new collection is said to be very cohesive and fully represents Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley.

The country trio's 14-track collection comes five years after their Annie Up album which features their chart-topping single, "Hush Hush." When country fans take a listen to Lone Star, Hippie, and Holler Annie's Interstate Gospel, the ladies hope they feel the magic they each did while working in the studio together.

“We had lived a lot of life since our last record. We all just start craving each other and writing new songs,” Monroe told Radio.com.

Lambert, Monroe, and Presley admit that they wanted this album to sound a little different but not completely from their previous work. The Pistol Annies continue to share real-life experiences within their lyrics and believe it was the right time to release Interstate Gospel.

“I think when we’re writing together it’s just a certain kind of magic that we don’t each have with anyone else," Lambert said.

The Pistol Annies will perform live from Nashville at the 2018 CMA Awards November 14.

Click here to purchase the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel album.

Interstate Gospel Track List:

1. Interstate Prelude

2. Stop Drop and Roll One

3. Best Years of My Life

4. 5 Acres of Turnips

5. When I Was His Wife

6. Cheyenne

7. Got My Name Changed Back

8. Sugar Daddy

9. Leavers Lullaby

10. Milkman

11. Commissary

12. Masterpiece

13. Interstate Gospel

14. This Too Shall Pass