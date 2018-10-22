EXCLUSIVE: Riley Green Gets Personal With 'In A Truck Right Now'

The country singer to release new album in 2019!

October 22, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Radio.com

If you listen to Riley Green, then you probably wish you were in In A Truck Right Now. The Alabama native is opening up all about his newly released EP and more in our exclusive interview below.

Green is a fresh face to the genre while bringing us a 4-track project which features his debut single, "There Was this Girl." The singer-songwriter has gained attention from country fans everywhere while sharing personal experiences through his lyrics.

The country newcomer's title-track, "In A Truck Right Now," is a song about how the now 30-year-old grew up. Green has delivered an anthemic tune while reflecting on his very own truck memories.

Green is currently out on the road for his first-ever headlining Outlaws Like Us Tour. He is also working hard in the studio alongside producer Dan Huff to complete his debut studio album due out in early 2019.

