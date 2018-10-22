EXCLUSIVE: Riley Green Gets Personal With 'In A Truck Right Now'
The country singer to release new album in 2019!
If you listen to Riley Green, then you probably wish you were in In A Truck Right Now. The Alabama native is opening up all about his newly released EP and more in our exclusive interview below.
Green is a fresh face to the genre while bringing us a 4-track project which features his debut single, "There Was this Girl." The singer-songwriter has gained attention from country fans everywhere while sharing personal experiences through his lyrics.
The country newcomer's title-track, "In A Truck Right Now," is a song about how the now 30-year-old grew up. Green has delivered an anthemic tune while reflecting on his very own truck memories.
Green is currently out on the road for his first-ever headlining Outlaws Like Us Tour. He is also working hard in the studio alongside producer Dan Huff to complete his debut studio album due out in early 2019.
I couldn’t be more excited for y'all to hear IN A TRUCK RIGHT NOW. I am more proud of this project than anything I have done musically and I think it’s a great reflection of who I am as an artist and a person. https://t.co/RWlICfje1B pic.twitter.com/DkSYeFveds— Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) June 29, 2018