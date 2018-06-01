Florida Georgia Line Return With "Simple" New Single: Listen Now

Florida Georgia Line has returned with a brand new single that is quite "Simple." The country duo also released a bonus track titled "Colorado."

“Excited to share the next chapter of FGL that we’ve been working so hard on," Brian Kelley said. "'Simple' is as simple as it gets – four chords and a lotta heart!”



Tyler Hubbard agreed, "We are always wanting to push our sound forward and never make the same record twice. We feel like we’ve upped our game on this project as well."

The two new songs released Friday (June 1), follow Florida Georgia Line's 2016 album, Dig Your Roots. "Simple" was co-written by Hubbard and Kelley with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman.

While fans wait for details on Florida Georgia Line's upcoming fourth studio album, "Simple" describes the joyful experience of finding one's soulmate.

Listen to Florida Georgia Line's "Simple" and "Colorado" below.