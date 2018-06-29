Florida Georgia Line Share "Simple" Music Video

Florida Georgia Line has shared the official music video for their latest release, "Simple." The track is the country duo's lead single from their upcoming fourth studio album.

The video was filmed at the historic plantation house, Travellers Rest, in Nashville and was directed by Justin Clough. Fans will see a "Simple" love story for the ages while Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley showcase a western theme.

“'Simple' felt just right to start our next chapter and I’m so proud of this video,” Hubbard shares. “The ease in this song, this storyline, it’s all so reflective of where we are right now in our own lives…enjoying the little – and simple – things.”



Kelley adds, “With this feel-good tune, we’re going back to basics…the stripped-down roots. We’re so excited that fans are vibing with its simple nature.”

"Simple" was co-written by Hubbard and Kelley alongside Michael Hardy and Mark Holman. Florida Georgia Line's new single follows the global entertainers' 2016 record, Dig Your Roots.

Watch Florida Georgia Line's "Simple" music video below.