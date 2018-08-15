Florida Georgia Line Take "Simple" to 'The Late Late Show'

Florida Georgia Line returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night (August 14). The country duo performed their brand new single, "Simple."

The track was co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley along with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman. "Simple" will be featured on their highly-anticipated fourth album as well as "Colorado" and "Talk You Out of It."

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for Best Collaboration for "Meant To Be" with Bebe Rexha at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony will take place August 20 live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Watch Florida Georgia Line's live performance of "Simple" below.