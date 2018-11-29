Garth Brooks Details 'Garth: Live At Notre Dame!' on 'CBS This Morning'

Garth Brooks recently made history when he sold more than 86,000 tickets to his Notre Dame show. The first-ever concert took place at the college football stadium on October 20.

The Notre Dame show which was filmed at the legendary stadium was established in 1930. The country megastar details the record breaking night in Indiana by saying "it's a party" with all of his fans ahead of the primetime special airing this weekend.

"I'll remember the call the rest of my life," Brooks told CBS This Morning.

Brooks also opens up in the interview above on the evolution of country music since he started back in the day. The "All Day Long" singer recently released Anthology Part III, Live and will hit the road in 2019 for a stadium tour.

Garth: Live At Notre Dame! airs Sunday, December 2 at 8/7c on CBS.