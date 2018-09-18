Garth Brooks Sells 85,000 Tickets for Notre Dame Show

Garth Brooks is gearing up for the first-ever concert to take place at Notre Dame stadium October 20 and it's sold out. Tickets went on sale today for the South Bend, Indiana show and 85,000 were sold in less than three hours.

Related: Listen to Notre Dame Football All Season on Radio.com

The country icon made the announcement back in July with Notre Dame's former head football coach, Lou Holtz, by his side. Brooks is set to make history next month at the legendary stadium which was established in 1930.

"Notre Dame stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” said Brooks. "I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party. “

Brooks is fresh off the release of his Triple Live album that includes three discs and consists of 26 tracks with new live recordings. The 56-year-old recently debuted his brand new single to country radio which you'll want to listen to "All Day Long."

THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING PATIENT! A BIG hats off to @Ticketmaster for blocking nearly 1 million bots so far, so that the good guys get the tickets! I am blown away by how you have all shown up this morning. Thank YOU! love, g #GARTHatND — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 14, 2018

HOLY COW @NotreDame! I can’t believe how you all showed up for this!!! With YOU there, October 20th is going to be an AWESOME night for all of us!!!! See you in South Bend!!! love, g #GARTHatND — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 14, 2018