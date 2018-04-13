Jason Aldean Releases New Album, 'Rearview Town'

Jason Aldean's new album is here and it ain't nothin' but a Rearview Town. The country superstar's latest release marks his eighth studio album.

Aldean's record features 15 new tracks including his current single, "You Make It Easy." Rearview Town follows the ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee's 2016 album, They Don't Know.

The 41-year-old is now more conscious of what he wants to release to his fans. Aldean revealed to Billboard that it was important for him to pick songs "that have substance to them."

