Jillian Jacqueline Shares New Holiday Track, "Kid at Christmas"
Watch the country singer's live performance below!
Jillian Jacqueline has released a new holiday tune that will make you feel like a "Kid at Christmas." The country singer shared a live performance of the original track which showcases her heavenly sound.
Related: Jillian Jacqueline Releases "If I Were You" Feat. Keith Urban
"Wrote a Christmas song last Monday night & then quickly enlisted some holiday elves to help record it live so you'd have something to listen to for the next 15 days...," Jacqueline shared to Twitter.
In addition, the singer-songwriter dropped a brand new EP titled Side B earlier this year. It features Jacqueline's standout track "Tragic" and "If I Were You," a collaboration with Keith Urban.
Jillian Jacqueline will hit the road in 2019 as a supporting act on Devin Dawson's Stay Off Course Tour.
View this post on Instagram
in the spirit of full disclosure, this year has felt like 5 years. if you had told me in january what would happen by december i wouldn’t have believed you. and i’m still processing so much of it. mostly what i’ve learned is, life is not about the peaks. it’s about surviving and thriving in the damn valleys while you pray for the peaks. i’m not very good at the whole vulnerability thing on social media but i just wanted to say, thank you to every single person i’ve met this year that didn’t have to show up early to the show to see the opener (me), or take the time to walk to the merch table to come say hello, or buy my record and tell me how one of my songs got you through a breakup, divorce, cancer, a miscarriage, depression, etc. or just life in general. music is my way of understanding the world and trying to find healing, and i think it is for you too. the fact that you’re listening, and the fact that i can feel that you’re listening, is the strength i lean on to keep writing my truth. xo