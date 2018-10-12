Justin Moore Remembers "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" With New Single

Justin Moore debuted his brand new single today (October 12) and it's dedicated to "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home." The powerful track is the first to come from the country star's upcoming album due out next year.

Moore co-wrote his latest release along with Paul Digiovanni, Chase McGill, and Jeremy Stover. It is the follow up to the 34-year-old's No. 1 album and fourth project to date, Kinda Don't Care.

"I always say this, but I have the best fans ever. Thank you for loving country music. Can't wait to start the next chapter with y'all this Friday when I release my new single, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," Moore shared to Twitter.

Moore revealed that he will be sharing additional announcements with his fans in the coming weeks. This includes details of his next album and touring plans for 2019.

Listen to Justin Moore's "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" below.