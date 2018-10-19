Kip Moore Delivers New Carefree Track, "Tennessee Boy"

Kip Moore has set the tone for the upcoming release of his Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP with a new carefree track. The country singer's "Tennessee Boy" is a feel-good tune which stems from a real-life experience.

Moore revealed to Esquire that he was "wine-drunk" with a girl in the woods of South Georgia dancing to Van Morrison's "Moondance." The singer-songwriter penned the song along with Dan Couch while pairing the lyrics "to fit a woodsy riff."

Aside from his stripped-down vocals, Moore's latest track will provide you with the perfect amount of southern charm. The 38-year-old will end the year with a short-run of acoustic shows in support of the project as well.

Listen to Kip Moore's "Tennessee Boy" below.