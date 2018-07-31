LANCO Shares "Pick You up" Acoustic Performance

LANCO is ready to "Pick You Up" with the release of their latest acoustic performance. The country group gathered together oceanside in Daytona Beach, Florida recently for an intimate gig.

The performance was set up through Sony Music Entertainment's new collaboration with Hard Rock Hotels to give fans a new live concert experience. LANCO's "Pick You Up" is featured on their debut album, Hallelujah Nights, which also includes their current single, "Born To Love You."

"'Pick You Up' was one of my favorite songs to write off this album, and the guys and I enjoyed being able to strip this song back and put the focus on its melody and lyrics," LANCO's frontman Brandon Lancaster revealed to Billboard.

LANCO is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Dierks Bentley's Mountain High Tour 2018.

Watch LANCO perform "Pick You Up" acoustic below.