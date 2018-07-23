Lauren Alaina Announces Engagement to Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina is engaged!

The country singer announced the news via Instagram while in Atlanta, Georgia July 21.

The 23-year-old posted a photo with her future husband, Alex Hopkins, featuring a sweet kiss and her new bling. Alaina captioned the photo, “Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK.”

Alaina and Hopkins began dating in July of 2012. The model and actor also shared the photo introducing the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins on social media as well.

The “Doin’ Fine” singer is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean’s 2018 High Noon Neon Tour along with Luke Combs. The American Idol alum will also hit the road this fall with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch for The Reason To Drink... Another Tour.

Congratulations, Lauren Alaina!