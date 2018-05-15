LISTEN: Country Newcomer Ryan Griffin Unveils Three New Songs

Ryan Griffin may be a newcomer in the country genre, however, his three brand new songs, "Good Company," "Play It By Heart," and "Best Cold Beer," say otherwise.

"This is the music I’ve always wanted to make and I’m grateful to have a team that whole-heartedly believes in it," says Griffin.

The singer-songwriter unveiled the tracks on May 11 which follows his 2017 EP, Sake of the Summer. All three of Griffin's new tunes were produced by hit maker Busbee.

"Working with Busbee has brought out the best in me as an artist and a songwriter and I’m so thankful the world will get to hear the songs we’ve poured our hearts and souls into," Griffin shared.

Griffin previously garnered himself a No. 1 hit as a co-writer with Kelsea Ballerini's "Dibs."

Check out all of Ryan Griffin's new music below.