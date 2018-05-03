LISTEN: Dan + Shay Release New Track, "All To Myself"

Dan + Shay delivered a new track, "All To Myself," today (May 3).

The country duo's latest release will be featured on their upcoming third studio album. "All To Myself" follows Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's lead single, "Tequila."

"Yes, we planned to release the song on Friday, but the fan response has been so big, we decided to release it a day early," Dan + Shay shared to Twitter.

Dan + Shay will hit the road this summer as a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back To Us Tour.