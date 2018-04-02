LISTEN: Jake Owen Unveils New Single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)"

Jake Owen has returned with a brand new single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," dropping today (February 28). The track marks the country star's first release with Big Loud Records and follows his 2016 album, American Love.

"I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" is based around the iconic melody of John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane." Owen pays homage to the essential rock & roll smash hit from 1982 with his very own bold country twist.

"I never release a song without the intention of stepping up to the plate and knocking it out of the park," says Owen. "When I first heard ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane),’ I thought, ‘How can I do this and re-create what is already a classic song?' But the more I listened to it, the more I saw my own life growing up. The original 'Jack & Diane' was about 'two American kids growing up in the heartland' and that image is exactly what so many country songs are based on. Plus, the most important thing to me and my team is that we sent the song to Mellencamp and he digs the track. Getting his stamp of approval sealed the deal for me that this song should be our debut single."

The 36-year-old has also unveiled a second tune titled, "Something to Ride." Fans can check out all of Owen's newly released music here.

Jake Owen will hit the road this summer for his 2018 'Life's Whatcha Make It Tour' with special guests Chris Janson and Jordan Davis.

Listen to "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" and "Something To Ride To" below.