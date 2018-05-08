LISTEN: Jason Aldean's New Single "Drowns the Whiskey" With Miranda Lambert

Jason Aldean has announced his next single will be "Drowns the Whiskey," featuring Miranda Lambert. The track is included on the country superstar's new album, Rearview Town.

This isn't the first time Lambert has been featured on an Aldean record. She also recorded "Grown Woman" with him for his 2007 Relentless album.

"We've come up in the business together, toured together a lot early on in my career and we've always been friends, so I wanted to do something with her on this record," Aldean shared to Rolling Stone Country.

Aldean also told the magazine that he "wanted it to be apparent that she was was on the song." The track was co-written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, and Josh Thompson.

"Whiskey's supposed to drown the memory / I've gone from one to on too many / And the thing that really gets me / Is how your memory drowns the whiskey"

Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour kicks off later this month while Miranda Lambert will embark on her Bandwagon Tour in July.