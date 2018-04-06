LISTEN: Kenny Chesney Releases New Single, "Get Along"

It's time to "Get Along" and listen to Kenny Chesney's brand new single. The uplifting track is the first to be released from the country superstar's forthcoming album.

With Chesney's upcoming record being his most personal project to date, "Get Along," shows a true reflection on the state the world is in right now. After plenty of soul-searching, the 50-year-old is bringing his fans back to reality.

“To me, music is what you make it, and I want music that sounds good, but also gives you permission to really live,” Chesney explains. “I think we can get so caught up in expectations, our own and other people’s, and we forget what matters.”

"Get Along" was written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, and Josh Osborne.

“Get along on down the road/ We’ve got a long, long way to go/ Scared to live, scared to die/ We ain’t perfect, but we try…”

Kenny Chesney's 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay kicks off April 21.